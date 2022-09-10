Auditors appointments, financial matters reviewed

LAHORE:The 4th Executive Council meeting of the Pakistan Institute of Chemical Engineers (PICHE) for the ensuing two-year-term was held in Punjab University. Report on issuance of quarterly newsletter and annual technical journal of PICHE prepared by the standing committee concerned was discussed. Financial matters and appointment of auditors were reviewed.

According to a press release, the PICHE president Dr Muhammad Arif Butt presided the meeting while secretarial function was duly performed by its Secretary General Dr Khurram Shehzad. Patron-in-Chief Engr Khalid Bashir, Vice Chancellor Dera Ghazi Khan University Dr Mehmood Salim & ex-dean engineering Punjab University Dr Zafarullah Sheikh were prominent among others who attended the meeting.

Fateha was offered for the departed souls of sister of Punjab University Vice Chancellor Dr Niaz Ahmad, father of VC Dera Ghazi Khan University Dr Mahmood Salim and Gen Sarfraz Ali & his colleagues who embraced “Shahadat” in a sad helicopter crash incident.

Engr Khalid Bashir debriefed the council about Pakistan Institute of Chemical Engineers’s active participation and its achievements in the recently held Pakistan Chemical Expo in Lahore.

Report on issuance of quarterly newsletter and annual technical journal of Pakistan Institute of Chemical Engineers prepared by the standing committee concerned was discussed. Financial matters and appointment of auditors were reviewed.

Around six engineers who have attained such eminence in the discipline of chemical engineering as to qualify them in the opinion of Executive Council for the distinction of fellowship were awarded fellowship certificates by the president Prof Dr Muhammad Arif Butt.

Veteran Engr Naveid Afzal sitting Vice-President was recipient of the distinguished certificate. UET students set up flood relief camps: University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Lahore has launched a student-led campaign for collecting funds to help the flood-affected people across the country.

In this regard, the UET students have set up two camps for collecting cash and other donations. Around 140 members of 17 societies are volunteering along with faculty advisers of various societies and staff of the Director Student Affairs (DSA) are running this campaign. Many students, teachers, and staff have made contributions in the campaign.

On Friday, University of Engineering and Technology Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Syed Mansoor Sarwar and DSA Prof Dr Asif Ali Qaiser visited the camp. Dr Sarwar praised the efforts of students, faculty advisers and staff and advised the Director Student Affairs to organise similar campaigns outside the university as well as on other campuses of the university. The VC also donated Rs100,000 on this occasion.

PU declares BBA, other results: Punjab University (PU) Examinations Department declared the results of different examinations on Friday. These exams include Associate Degree Commerce (2-year programme) first & third semesters fall 2021, examination 2022, Associate Degree Science Tourism & Hospitality Management (2-year programme) first & third semesters fall 2021, examination 2022, BBA (4-year programme) first & third semesters fall 2021, examination 2022, BBA 3rd semester fall 2021, examination 2022, Bachelor of Education (1.5 year) 3rd semester fall 2021, examination 2022, BS in Computer Science (4 year programme) first & third semesters fall 2021, examination 2022, Bachelor of Science Education (Hons.) (4-year programme) first, third, fifth & seventh semesters fall 2021 examination 2022 and MSc IT (2-year programme) third semester fall 2021 examination 2022. Details are available at www.pu.edu.pk.