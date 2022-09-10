Timely completion of sports projects ordered

LAHORE:Various sports projects were reviewed in a meeting chaired by Planning and Development Board Chairman Abdullah Khan Sumbal at P&D Complex on Friday.

Secretary Sports Punjab Ali Jan Khan briefed the meeting about the progress of the ongoing projects of high performance cricket centres in Faisalabad and Sialkot. Apart from this, high performance hockey centres in Lahore and Sialkot along with plans to rehabilitate the international style Jinnah Stadium in Sialkot were also discussed in the meeting.

Planning and Development Board Chairman directed the officers concerned to speed up the work and also to complete all the projects in due time frame. He said that there is a lot of talent in our country but due to the lack of quality facilities and opportunities, new talent does not get a chance to perform.

He said the Punjab government is keen to provide the best facilities in the field of cricket, hockey and other sports so that maximum new talent can come forward. P&D Board Chairman further said that most of the population of the province consists of youth who are the valuable asset of our country.