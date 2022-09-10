Punjab police, China’s Jiangsu Security Dept to work together

LAHORE:Inspector General Police Punjab Faisal Shahkar has said that it is very important to keep cooperation and working relationship active with police forces of neighbouring countries for capacity building of police personnel, provision of modern equipment and crime prevention.

He expressed these views while talking to officers at the MoU signing ceremony between Punjab Police and Jiangsu Public Security Department of China at the Central Police Office on Thursday.

IG Punjab Faisal Shahkar and Chinese Consul General Lahore Zhao Shiren were present at the MoU signing ceremony while Jiangsu Police Chief and senior Chinese officials participated through video link.

Under the MoU , Punjab Police and Jiangsu will work together to protect constitutional rights of each other's citizens, investors, national institutions and official interests in their areas, and both institutions will cooperate and promote friendly relations.

Punjab Police and Jiangsu Police General will ensure exchange of modern equipment and intelligence sharing to improve the quality of policing, while regular training courses will be held to increase the efficiency of personnel. Chinese Consul General Zhao Shiren said that this MoU will further strengthen mutual relations and cooperation.

Security: Security of mosques, Imam Bargahs, shrines, markets and sensitive installations remained tightened on Jumatul Mubarak. Police officers visited different areas of the City, including mosques, religious places, markets and business hubs to check the security arrangements. Dolphin Squad and Police Response Unit conducted effective patrolling at all the sensitive mosques and Imam Bargahs. Police checked all the vehicles, particularly suspicious persons at the entry and exit points of the City.

PSCA: Quetta Safe City Project DG visited Punjab Safe Cities Authority Headquarters Qurban Lines here Friday.

DIG Shahzad Aslam was apprised of the functions and structure of the premier project of Punjab Safe Cities Authority by COO PSCA. DG Quetta Safe City appreciated the technologies and practices in place as were demonstrated to them in detail, especially about Intelligent Traffic Management System and Electronic ticketing. He was briefed in detail as to how an intelligent traffic management system works in reducing traffic violations and ultimately road crashes. He also expressed awe and satisfaction with the authority’s capability to record and produce geo-positioning data and tagging of vehicles within the metropolis.