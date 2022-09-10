Mobilisation of Lumberdars need of hour: minister

LAHORE:The Provincial government will strengthen the role of Lumberdars for welfare of public, said Provincial Minister for Agriculture Syed Hussain Jahania Gardezi while chairing a meeting of Lumberdar Association Punjab Executive Body at Civil Secretariat on Friday.

The minister while announcing the good news of registration of Lumberdar Association Punjab said that with the completion of the registration process, this organisation will now be able to run its legal and other affairs in a better way. Provincial Minister of Agriculture said that mobilisation of Lumberdars is the need of the hour for better functioning of inheritance and land distribution system. He said that the services of Lumberdars could be hired in the remote areas of the villages for the purpose of administering polio drops and maintaining law and order during the days of Muharram.

Gardezi further said that, the role of Lumberdars is very important for the efficient receiving of digital water bills and monitoring of Girdawari system of Punjab Irrigation Department. The members of the executive body of the Lumbardar's Association presented their demands for fully implementation of the notification of allotting the Lumberdar grants.