FCA in power bills challenged in court

LAHORE:The Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry and the Lahore Township Industries Association have filed a petition in the Lahore High Court against the mechanism of receiving fuel price adjustment in the electricity bills.

Punjab’s largest trade organisation represented by Barrister Umer Riaz challenged the FPA mechanism, its calculation, billing and recovery mechanism under the prevailing Nepra laws. It’s a first instance of a kind whereby LCCI being the representing body of Punjab’s manufacturers and traders along with LTIA which is the representing body of 450 industries situated in Quaid-e-Azam Industrial Estate, in the petition said that subsequently this surcharge cannot be collected owing to lack of any notification and especially for the past and closed transactions. The petitioners demanded the court direct the authorities of Nepra and Lesco to devise a system for charging the FPA in consultation with the consumers who are subject to the FPA in a manner which may not adversely affect their businesses. The bodies concerned also demanded stopping the authorities from collecting administrative line losses in the name of Quarter Tariff Adjustment from the consumers. The court will hear the petition on September 12, 2022.