Youth commits suicide

LAHORE:An 18-year-old youth committed suicide after being reprimanded by his parents in the Gujjarpura area on Friday.

The boy identified as Ahsan, a resident of Karol Ghatti, committed suicide by putting a noose around his neck. Police shifted the body to the mortuary. Woman tortured: A woman was subjected to severe torture by her husband and his friends in Defence B police area on Friday.

The woman was beaten with a baseball bat, stabbed and stripped naked during the torture. The woman told the police that her husband called her to the office for reconciliation where she was tortured. The victim Nazish has filed a case against her husband Ali Niaz Gujjar, his beloved Priya Gul and Aftab Anwar.

arrested: An 8-year-old boy was sodomised by a man in Manwan police area on Friday. The child was on his way to madrasa when the accused identified as Muzan Khan lured him to his place and assaulted him. Police have arrested the accused.