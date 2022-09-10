CITY PULSE

Har Ja Tu
The Koel Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Mussarat Mirza. Titled ‘Har Ja Tu: In the Realm of Light’, the show will run at the gallery until September 17. Call 021-35831292 for more information.
An Ode to Silence
ArtChowk the Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by SM Raza. Titled ‘An Ode to Silence’, the show will run at the gallery until September 10. Call 021-35856030 for more information.
Rediscovered Works
The Indus Valley School of Art and Architecture is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Asim Butt. Titled ‘Rediscovered Works’, the show will run at the gallery until September 15. Call 021-111-111-487 for more information.
