‘TDAP installing new cooling system at Expo Centre’

Subsequent to the closure of Covid-19 HDU/FIC and Vaccination Centre, all six halls of the Karachi Expo Centre were made available to event organisers after more than two years, said a press release issued by TDAP.

However, during the first event held after the reopening of all halls of KEC for exhibitions, it was found out that due to 24/7 operations of the cooling system for Covid-19 related activities for more than two years, the HVAC system of the Karachi Expo Centre was unable to provide optimal cooling in more than four halls, simultaneously.

To resolve this issue, TDAP is in the process of installing a new cooling system, which will become operational in the next six to eight months. However, till the installation of the new system, the Karachi Expo Centre would be unable to provide cooling in more than four halls, simultaneously.

Due to the upgradation of the current cooling system, cooling in all six halls would be unavailable, simultaneously. Therefore, to avoid any inconvenience, till the installation of the new cooling system, TDAP will book only four halls of the Expo Centre for exhibitions on a single date. Event organisers who had already booked more than four halls are requested to either postpone their events or reduce their events to four halls, for which, their advance for the additional halls would be refunded. Furthermore, on August 31, 2022, the gas supply to the Expo Centre was shut down by the SSGC due to a high pressure gas leakage in the area, which led to an abrupt closure of the HVAC system. However, keeping in view the health and safety of exhibitors, visitors and residents of the adjacent area the shutdown activity was inevitable, which led to inconvenience for the exhibitors and visitors.

The press release said: “We hope for your cooperation with Karachi Expo Centre Management, till the upgradation of the HVAC system.”