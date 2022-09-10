SSC science exam results announced

The Board of Secondary Education, Karachi (BSEK) on Friday announced the results of the Secondary School Certificate Annual Examinations 2022 for the science group.

Abdul Rehman, a student of the Islamic Institute for Education, bagged the first position with 97.54 per cent marks, Rabia Imran of the Al Badar Secondary School Girls Gulshan Iqbal secured the second position with 97.18 per cent marks, and Aliza Samdani of the St. Joseph’s Convention High School and Ramin Zubaidah of the Federal Secondary School FB Area secured the third position with 97 per cent marks.

According to acting controller examinations Imran Tariq, 152,175 candidates registered, and 150,944 appeared in the exams. The pass percentage remained 80.48 per cent. As many as 52,127 bagged A-one grade, 34,639 received A grade, 22,548 B grade, 10,155 C grade, 1,851 D grade, and 11 got E grade.

Moreover, 155 students who appeared in the exam to pass additional subjects were also declared passed. The BSEK held a ceremony in the honour of candidates who clinched top positions. The event was attended by BSEK Chairman Sharaf Ali Shah, Universities and Boards Department Secretary Mureed Rahimo, Board of Intermediate Education Karachi Chairman Prof Dr Saeeduddin, Technical Board Karachi Chairman Dr Masroor Ahmad Sheikh and other officials. Rahimo said the current examination system needed major overhauls, adding that the department would consult with the examination boards to make the exam process more transparent.