Court dismisses police plea for recording statements in Ali Wazir case

A court turned down on Friday a plea seeking to record the statements of two prosecution witnesses in a sedition case filed against detained Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) MNA Ali Wazir.

Judicial Magistrate-VII (South) Ms Tahmina heard the application filed by the prosecution requesting the court to record the statements of two witnesses – Qaiser Sultan and Kamran – under Section 164 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC).

As the matter came up for hearing, the investigating officer produced MNA Wazir in the court amidst tight security. The magistrate dismissed the prosecution’s plea after hearing arguments from both sides.

Defence counsel Abdul Qadir argued that the names of both the men didn’t figure among the prosecution witnesses placed in the interim charge sheet. Moreover, he said that the statements of the two witnesses recorded by the IO under Section 161 of the CrPC were contradictory and didn’t conform to the content of the FIR and the charge sheet.

They said the people who attended a gathering in a Boat Basin flat where the alleged seditious act was committed were carrying weapons but no such thing was mentioned in the FIR or the interim charge sheet. The counsel pleaded with the court to dismiss the application.

According to the prosecution, Ali Wazir while addressing a public meeting in a Boat Basin flat in 2018 allegedly defamed state institutions and incited people against security forces, thereby committed sedition.

Wazir has been behind bars since his arrest on December 31, 2020, on charges of delivering incendiary speeches, inciting the public against the state and sedition. Four identical cases were registered against him and other party leaders at the Sohrab Goth, Shah Latif Town and Boat Basin police stations. The MNA from South Waziristan has so far been granted bail in three cases. His bail in the fourth case is pending disposal.