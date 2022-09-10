Floods, rains claimed 616 lives, injured 11,563 persons in Sindh

High floods and torrential monsoon rains have so far claimed the lives of 616 people in the calamity-hit parts of Sindh while 11,563 people were injured in the province due to the natural calamity.

This was stated by Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon as he briefed media persons on the flood emergency at the CM House on Friday. He said that floods and rains had so far killed 48,184 cattle in the province. The natural calamity had rendered some 6,866,501 people homeless in the disaster-hit parts of Sindh, he added.

He informed journalists that 597,535 homeless people had been moved to relief camps where they had been provided temporary shelter. He said those at the relief camps were being provided with meals twice a day and necessary medical facilities.

Memon said the displaced people who had opted not to get shelter at the relief camps due to accompanying livestock were also being given cooked foods. He said doctors and paramedical staff belonging to the Pakistan Army and Navy had also been providing emergency medical aid to the flood-hit people.

The Sindh information minister said that personnel of the army and navy had been conducting rescue operations in the disaster-hit areas that were hard to reach. He added that rehabilitation work would be started in the flood-hit areas after the completion of the rescue and drainage operations.

Memon claimed that 1.5 million cattle had been vaccinated in Sindh against different viral diseases. He explained that the Sindh government had also been trying its best to provide fodder for the survival of the cattle in the calamity-hit areas.

He said the entire nation always stood united to help out the affected people whenever there was any natural calamity in the country. He added that the secretary general of the United Nations had also come to Pakistan to get first-hand knowledge of the catastrophe.