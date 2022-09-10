Ukraine N-plant staff ‘tortured’ by Moscow

KYIV, Ukraine: Staff at the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine have been detained and tortured by Moscow’s forces, the president of Ukraine’s nuclear energy agency told AFP in an interview on Friday.

"A regime of police harassment of personnel was gradually established" following the Russian takeover, Petro Kotin said. He described the situation at the plant now as "very difficult," citing "torture" of staff and "beatings of personnel".

Some 200 staff members have been detained and two among the plant’s personnel were beaten to death, he added.He described the situation at the plant now as "very difficult," citing "torture" of staff and "beatings of personnel".

Some 200 staff members have been detained and two among the plant’s personnel were beaten to death, he added. Earlier today, shelling near the Zaporizhzhia plant caused a blackout, compromising its safe operation, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said today.