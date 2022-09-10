Ukraine N-plant staff ‘tortured’ by Moscow

KYIV, Ukraine: Staff at the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine have been detained and tortured by Moscow’s forces, the president of Ukraine’s nuclear energy agency told AFP in an interview on Friday.
"A regime of police harassment of personnel was gradually established" following the Russian takeover, Petro Kotin said. He described the situation at the plant now as "very difficult," citing "torture" of staff and "beatings of personnel".
Some 200 staff members have been detained and two among the plant’s personnel were beaten to death, he added.He described the situation at the plant now as "very difficult," citing "torture" of staff and "beatings of personnel".
Some 200 staff members have been detained and two among the plant’s personnel were beaten to death, he added. Earlier today, shelling near the Zaporizhzhia plant caused a blackout, compromising its safe operation, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said today.
NEW DELHI: India´s top court on Friday bailed a journalist held in custody for nearly two years without trial on...
WASHINGTON: From The Jetsons to Harry Potter, flying cars are staple features in science fiction blockbusters. Now,...
NEW DELHI: The wealth of 142 billionaires based in India is collectively worth $832 billion , according to a Fortune...
ISLAMABAD: Modi-led fascist Indian government is using its notorious Indian National Intelligence to arrest innocent...
WASHINGTON: The US announced sanctions on Friday on Iran´s Ministry of Intelligence and Security and its minister...
ISLAMABAD: The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation has announced the mobilisation of an...
Comments