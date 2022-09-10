Algeria expels 800 migrants back to Niger

NIAMEY: More than 800 migrants expelled this week by Algeria have reached the northern Niger town of Agadez, local authorities told AFP.
"In all we have 847 people, including 40 women and 74 unaccompanied children," Agadez municipal authority said late Thursday. The child protection ministry has taken care of the minors, it said.
A humanitarian source said "some 800 migrants" arrived at the border at the start of the week after being "escorted" there by Algerian officials. The migrants, mostly from Niger, will be given medical care and basic necessities, the source said.
Since 2014, Algeria has expelled tens of thousands of migrants from west and central Africa, according to the United Nations. Many of the travellers take the dangerous route across the Sahara in a bid to reach the Mediterranean coast and from there to cross to Europe.
NEW DELHI: India´s top court on Friday bailed a journalist held in custody for nearly two years without trial on...
KYIV, Ukraine: Staff at the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine have been detained...
WASHINGTON: From The Jetsons to Harry Potter, flying cars are staple features in science fiction blockbusters. Now,...
NEW DELHI: The wealth of 142 billionaires based in India is collectively worth $832 billion , according to a Fortune...
ISLAMABAD: Modi-led fascist Indian government is using its notorious Indian National Intelligence to arrest innocent...
WASHINGTON: The US announced sanctions on Friday on Iran´s Ministry of Intelligence and Security and its minister...
Comments