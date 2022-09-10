Police arrest man over Manchester bombing

LONDON: British police said on Friday they had arrested a man in connection with a massive 1996 bomb detonated by the Irish Republican Army (IRA) in central Manchester.

The man was arrested in connection with the June 15, 1996 attack -- which caused huge damage and more than 200 injuries but no deaths -- at Birmingham Airport on Thursday night on suspicion of terrorism offences.

He will be interviewed by regional counter terrorism officers still probing the blast some 26 years on. Nobody has ever been charged for the bombing. He noted a team of detectives had been re-examining the original case files and "pursuing new lines of inquiry", and urged anyone with relevant information to get in touch.