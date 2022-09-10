Russian shelling kills eight in eastern Ukraine

KYIV, Ukraine: Russian attacks on the eastern Ukraine city of Bakhmut killed eight people and left 17 injured, the regional governor said on Friday, as Ukraine pushes to recapture swathes of Donbas.

Donetsk regional governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said that of Russian attacks on the greater Donbas region the city of Bakhmut "suffered the worst damage". "The Russians killed eight people there and wounded another 17," Kyrylenko said in a statement on social media. He said residential buildings, shops, a cultural building and an administrative centre were damaged, as well as a marketplace.