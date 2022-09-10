New protein discovery has potential to improve fertility

PARIS: Scientists have for the first time discovered a protein that plays a critical role during sperm-egg adhesion and fusion that could help in the diagnosis and treatment of infertility. The new discovery could also pave the way for the development of better contraceptives. The protein has been named Maia, the Greek goddess of motherhood.

The research found that also highlights the development of cell cultures for the “production” of human oocyte proteins. The study states that gamete fusion is a critical event of mammalian fertilization and the team discovered a new Fc receptor-like protein 3 on the human egg that binds to a key sperm protein. The interaction of the protein and adhesion leads to human sperm-egg fusion and the creation of life.