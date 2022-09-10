Queen Elizabeth’s estimated $500m is part of a bigger $28bn empire

LONDON: Queen Elizabeth II, who died on Thursday, was the head of state of 14 Commonwealth realms, including Canada.

Passing at the age of 96, Elizabeth left a long legacy after becoming the UK’s longest-serving monarch — reigning for 70 years. Not only was she the Queen of England, she was a wealthy woman in her own right. With British monarchs not required to reveal their assets, different media outlets have pitched in with their estimates.

The Queen’s personal wealth totals more than $500 million in assets she accumulated over her decades on the throne, according to Forbes.

Tabloid British news media outlet, the Sun, estimates her network to be $3 billion, and the Sunday Times Rich List 2022 said the Queen’s net worth was around $420 million.

The Royal Family have accumulated wealth through centuries of rule, but we’ll take a look at how their wealth is still partly tied to Canadian contributions.

Elizabeth II inherited about $81 million from her mother, Queen Elizabeth, when the monarch died in 2002. The inheritance included assets like paintings, a valuable Faberge egg collection, china, jewellery and even horses.

Overall, the Queen didn’t receive a traditional annual salary. Like other Royal Family members she received income through a taxpayer fund called the Sovereign Grant, which amounted to more than 86 million pounds (almost $100 million) in 2021 and 2022. The Sovereign Grant is geared to cover official travel, property maintenance plus operating or maintenance costs of the Queen’s household—Buckingham Palace.

The Sovereign Grant finds its roots in an agreement struck by King George III to surrender his income from Parliament in order to receive a fixed annual payment for himself and future generations of the royal family.

Following her death, King Charles is going to receive the yearly Sovereign Grant from the UK Treasury. He will be getting 15 per cent of the profits from the Crown Estate. The Queen’s wealth is in fact part of a larger empire worth approximately $28 billion, according to Forbes.

Included in the $28 billion empire are Crown Estate holdings belonging to the British monarchy that are worth $19.5 billion.