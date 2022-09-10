King Charles III vows ‘lifelong service’ as crowds mourn queen

LONDON: King Charles III pledged to follow his mother´s example of "lifelong service" in his inaugural address to Britain and the Commonwealth on Friday, after ascending to the throne following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Speaking for the first time as monarch from Buckingham Palace, the 73-year-old thanked his "darling mama" for her "love and devotion to our family and to the family of nations". "May flights of angels sing thee to thy rest," Charles, wearing a black suit and tie, said in an emotional address.

"As the queen herself did with such unswerving devotion, I too now solemnly pledge myself, throughout the remaining time God grants me, to uphold the constitutional principles at the heart of our nation."

As Charles spoke, dignitaries attended a sombre remembrance service for the late queen at St Paul´s Cathedral that saw the first official rendition of the updated national anthem "God Save the King". Earlier, Charles -- the oldest heir to ascend to the throne -- received flowers, cheers and even kisses as he greeted well-wishers outside Buckingham Palace on his return from Scotland, where his mother died "peacefully" aged 96 on Thursday.

Church bells and ceremonial gun salutes for the departed monarch rang out across the country dealing with the loss of a constant presence for the last 70 years. Charles -- who held his first audience with British Prime Minister Liz Truss as monarch -- will be formally proclaimed king to the public at 11:00 am (1000 GMT) on Saturday.

In his address, he said his elder son William, who moves up the line of succession to become heir, would become the new Prince of Wales. William´s wife Kate will also assume the title of Princess of Wales once held by his mother Princess Diana, who died in 1997.

Charles also expressed his "love" for his younger son Harry and Harry´s wife Meghan who has levelled damaging criticisms against the royal family as the couple broke away to start a new life in the US.

Elizabeth II reigned for a record-breaking 70 years, a source of stability in a period of extraordinary change whose death sparked heartfelt tributes from across the world. Buckingham Palace said the king and other members of the royal family would observe an extended mourning period from now until seven days after her funeral.

The date of the funeral, which will be attended by heads of state and government, has yet to be officially announced but is expected to be on Monday, September 19. While Britons adjusted to the shock of the departure of their only head of state since the aftermath of World War II, tributes poured in for one of the planet´s most recognisable people.

News of her death dominated global headlines, while the popular UK tabloid the Daily Mail declared: "Our hearts are broken." Flowers were also left at British embassies around the world, including in Moscow -- currently at odds with London over the war in Ukraine.

Buckingham Palace in London became the epicentre for thousands of mourners, with flowers piling up in a sign of the reverence felt for the queen. Joan Russell, a 55-year-old project manager from northeast London, had tears running down her cheeks as she looked at the tributes lining the gates.

"I came to say a prayer. She has been our monarch all my life and she has led by example, she has learnt, she has listened, wherever you go, she is our stamp," she told AFP. "Charles has had such a great example to follow."

Premier Truss offered the nation´s support to Charles as she said he now bore an "awesome responsibility" at the start of two days of special tributes to his mother in parliament. "Even as he mourns, his sense of duty and service is clear," she said.

Truss lavished praise on the queen as "one of the greatest leaders the world has ever known". "Her legacy will endure through the countless people she met, the global history she witnessed and the lives that she touched," the premier said.

While the government has said there is no obligation on organisations to suspend business during the period of national mourning, many are doing so as a mark of respect. The Premier League postponed all matches this weekend, the TUC umbrella body of trade unions postponed its congress due to begin on Sunday, while railway and postal workers halted upcoming strikes over pay, as Britain is gripped by soaring inflation and spiralling energy prices.

The queen´s death and its ceremonial aftermath comes as the government strives to rush through emergency legislation to tackle the kind of war-fuelled economic privation that marked the start of Elizabeth´s reign in 1952. Elizabeth´s public appearances had become rarer in the months since she spent an unscheduled night in hospital in October 2021 for undisclosed health tests.