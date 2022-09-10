 
Saturday September 10, 2022
Four of a family wounded in gas blast

By Our Correspondent
September 10, 2022

DI KHAN: Four members of a family sustained serious burn injuries as a result of a gas leakage blast in Dera city on Friday.

The blast at the house of Muhammad Farooq in Mohalla Mohaniwala wounded his wife Rukhsana, son Muhammad Umair, daughter-in-law Anam Bibi, and daughter Alisha Farooq.

The local residents took the victims to DI Khan Hospital. However, the wounded were referred to Multan due to lack of a burn centre at DI Khan hospital.

