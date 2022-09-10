Senator vows to inquire into Tarbela Dam recruitments

HARIPUR: Chairman of the Senate Standing Committee on Water Resources Senator Pir Sabir Shah here on Friday warned to take up the matter at a higher level if he found any foul play in the hiring process for the Tarbela Dam powerhouse.
Addressing a news conference at his office in Ghazi, he said that during the last several days, more than 75 people were hired for different jobs in the Tarbela Dam powerhouse despite that hundreds of Tarbela Dam affectees from Ghazi tehsil had applied for that as well.
“Those who were not hired approached me expressing reservations over the merit policy applied and termed the hiring a violation of the set formula for giving 50 per cent jobs to the residents of Haripur district,” he said.
Pir Sabir Shah also expressed reservations about the hiring of employees by a Chinese Company working on the T-5 Project of Tarbela Dam.
He made it clear that he would utilise his best efforts for ensuring that the rights of the people of Haripur, including Ghazi were protected and a merit-based hiring process was made as he said that the people of Haripur had sacrificed their fertile lands for the Tarbela Dam project.
He said that the rights of Tarbela Dam-affected communities were well defined in the law so he would leave no stone unturned in ensuring that the hiring policy giving a 50 per cent job quota to people of Haripur was implemented transparently.
The senator said that he had asked the general manager of Tarbela Dam for sharing the list of newly hired employees for the powerhouse and if there was a single violation, he would take up the matter with the government and in case the hiring was made on purely merit basis, he would persuade his area’s residents to avoid making baseless accusations.
