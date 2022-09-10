Officials ordered to work out Insaf Education Card modalities

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has directed the relevant officials to work out modalities for launching Insaf Education Card, which is expected to benefit 244,927 students enrolled in government colleges throughout the province.

The scheme includes a waiver of the entire fee and will cost approximately Rs1 billion to the provincial exchequer, said a handout.

Chairing a meeting on the Insaf Taleem Card, the chief minister stated that investment in human capital is of paramount importance, adding that steps have been taken to ensure the promotion of higher education in the province.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Finance Taimur Saleem Jhagra, Minister for Higher Education Kamran Bangash, Special Assistant to Chief Minister Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif, principal secretary to the chief minister, secretary of higher education, secretary of information and other officials.

Mahmood Khan reiterated that the provincial government had taken steps to the promotion of quality education in the province since day one, which have started yielding positive results. He said 76 colleges have been upgraded whereas 37 new colleges have been established in the province to ensure uniform access to educational opportunities to students.

The establishment of the Pak-Austria Fachhochschule Institute of Applied Sciences and Technology is another milestone achieved by the provincial government towards the promotion of education in the sector of applied sciences as per contemporary needs.