Commission inspects health facilities

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Healthcare Commission inspected various healthcare establishments to ensure the provision of quality services.
An official handout said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Healthcare Commission constituted four inspection teams consisting of nine field officers from all the zonal offices in the province to carry out the anti-quackery campaign.
A total of 127 healthcare establishments were inspected in Kohat on September 6, 7 and 8.
As many as 37 of
them were sealed due to different malpractices, unhygienic conditions, absence of qualified staff, recovery of expired kits/reagents/ dental cartridges and
lack of proper waste disposal management
system, etc.
Three show-cause notices were issued to various healthcare establishments due to non-compliance and necessary directives were issued by the inspection teams.
