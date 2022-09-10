PEC asked to withdraw entry test notification

PESHAWAR: The vice-chancellors of public and private sector universities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on

Friday expressed concern over the recent notification of the Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) to devise a framework for the entry test to seek admissions to the engineering programmes.

University of Engineering and Technology Peshawar Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Iftikhar Hussain chaired the meeting.

The vice-chancellors of public and private sector universities, members of the PEC governing body and director of Educational Testing and Evaluation Agency (ETEA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr Yasir Imran, Prof. Dr Salim-ur-Rehman, Vice-Chancellor Sarhad University, Dr Naseer Ahmad, Vice-Chancellor, CECOS University, Dr Imran Khan, Dean, UET Mardan, Prof Dr Sadiqullah, Pro-VC UET Mardan

and member of PEC governing body, Dr Yasir Imran, Prof Dr Zakaullah

Gandapur, member, PEC Governing Body, Dr

Syed Minhajul Hasan, Vice-Chancellor, City University, Prof Dr Afzal Khan

and others attended the meeting.

The participants urged the PEC to withdraw the notification for it could impact engineering education, adding that it did not engage all the stakeholders to review the process.

The meeting further decided that any change to the existing PEC policy would be carried out through due engagement of stakeholders.

The vice-chancellors vowed to strive for ensuring quality improvement to enhance the professional and practical skills of the engineering graduates so that they could keep pace with the world.

They urged the PEC to ensure that a suitable

mechanism was followed by involving the members of the governing body and vice-chancellors in such matters.