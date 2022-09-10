Importance of balanced diet for women, children highlighted

MANSEHRA: A nutritionist on Friday asked the lady health workers and their supervisors to sensitise families to ensure a balanced diet for women and children to protect them from environment-related and other diseases.

“In our country, half of the women and their children are micro-malnutrition and contract the environment-related and other ailments easily,” Mubashir Sharif, the zonal manager of the Oil-Fortification Programme, told a seminar organised by the Health Department here on Friday.

The lady health workers and lady health supervisors from across the districts attended the seminar, which was also attended by the medical professionals.

Mubashir Sharif said that most of the women and children were suffering from vitamins A and D and iron deficiencies.

“The mother and child mortality ratio is much higher in our country as compared to Europe and other developed countries, but this ratio could only be brought down through a balanced diet,” he added.

Sharif said the women were not given a balanced diet resulting in the newborn easily contracting different diseases.

“In our country, around 10 million people suffer from bone-related disease and over seven million of them are women,” he added.

Dr Nisar Rabbi, the National Programmes district coordinator, told the seminar the children were the future of a family and the country and they should be provided with a balanced diet.

“The people should ensure a balanced diet to avoid different ailments and keep themselves healthy and strong to develop immunity,” Rabbi added.

Dr Nazneen told the seminar that an imbalanced diet causes blood deficiencies in the pregnant woman’s body, which complicated the delivery process.