Fake visas, passports recovered

LANDIKOTAL: The police on Friday raided a compound at Bacha Mina village in the Torkhamborder
town and recovered a number of bogus passports, stamps and fake visas, an official said.
Akbar Khan Afridi, Station House Officer of Landikotal Police Station, told reporters that they raided a godown in Torkham and recovered three Pakistani passports,15 Afghan fake passports, 16 Afghan fake visas stickers,15 fake Nadra Afghan citizens card, two fake Pakistani national identity cards, 31 fake visas and fake immigration stamps.
The SHO said the police seized a car (5575) and arrested the accused identified as Hazrat Umar, a resident of Bacha Mina.
ISLAMABAD: Deploring that people have started dying due to diseases in the flood-affected areas of Sindh, Balochistan...
DI KHAN: Four members of a family sustained serious burn injuries as a result of a gas leakage blast in Dera city on...
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s National Polio Laboratory has detected Type-1 wild poliovirus in the environmental samples...
HARIPUR: Chairman of the Senate Standing Committee on Water Resources Senator Pir Sabir Shah here on Friday warned to...
TAKHT BHAI: The Mardan district police on Friday arrested 73 persons, including four proclaimed offenders, six...
Tribal leaders say the district administration has sidelined them after the merger of ex-Fata with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Comments