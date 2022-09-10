Fake visas, passports recovered

LANDIKOTAL: The police on Friday raided a compound at Bacha Mina village in the Torkhamborder

town and recovered a number of bogus passports, stamps and fake visas, an official said.

Akbar Khan Afridi, Station House Officer of Landikotal Police Station, told reporters that they raided a godown in Torkham and recovered three Pakistani passports,15 Afghan fake passports, 16 Afghan fake visas stickers,15 fake Nadra Afghan citizens card, two fake Pakistani national identity cards, 31 fake visas and fake immigration stamps.

The SHO said the police seized a car (5575) and arrested the accused identified as Hazrat Umar, a resident of Bacha Mina.