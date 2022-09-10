Medical camp held in Kurram

PESHAWAR: Population welfare and health departments jointly organised a free medical camp in Kurram district on Friday.
Patients were given free medicine, FP contraceptives along with medical assistance at the camp held at the directive of the Kurram deputy commissioner.
The assistant commissioner for Upper Kurram and DHO visited the camp and appreciated the activity of both the departments. “Inshaa Allah, medical camps will be organised frequently in different areas of Kurram district, where people face difficulties in accessing health facilities,” said the DHO.
ISLAMABAD: Deploring that people have started dying due to diseases in the flood-affected areas of Sindh, Balochistan...
DI KHAN: Four members of a family sustained serious burn injuries as a result of a gas leakage blast in Dera city on...
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s National Polio Laboratory has detected Type-1 wild poliovirus in the environmental samples...
HARIPUR: Chairman of the Senate Standing Committee on Water Resources Senator Pir Sabir Shah here on Friday warned to...
TAKHT BHAI: The Mardan district police on Friday arrested 73 persons, including four proclaimed offenders, six...
Tribal leaders say the district administration has sidelined them after the merger of ex-Fata with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Comments