Medical camp held in Kurram

PESHAWAR: Population welfare and health departments jointly organised a free medical camp in Kurram district on Friday.

Patients were given free medicine, FP contraceptives along with medical assistance at the camp held at the directive of the Kurram deputy commissioner.

The assistant commissioner for Upper Kurram and DHO visited the camp and appreciated the activity of both the departments. “Inshaa Allah, medical camps will be organised frequently in different areas of Kurram district, where people face difficulties in accessing health facilities,” said the DHO.