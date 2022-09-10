Flood devastation: MNA says both federal, KP govts have ignored Kohistan districts

MANSEHRA: The Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUIF) MNA Afreen Khan has said that both the federal and provincial governments have ignored the people affected by the recent flash floods in Kohistan districts.

“The people affected by the recent flash floods in Kohistan have been dying because of hunger and waterborne diseases but both federal and provincial governments are yet to take initiatives to save them

from calamity’s aftereffects,” he told reporters here on Friday.

Afreen Khan, who is the only MNA from Kohistan, Lower Kohistan and Kolai-Palas, said that four of eight tehsils in those districts were worst-hit in the recent devastations but the situation on the ground was still grim because of rulers’

apathy.

“Only army dropped food packages in the far-off areas but this calamity is enormous and people are still without food and other basic necessities,” he added.

The lawmaker said that though the prime minister and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister made short visits to Lower Kohistan, the affected families were yet to be provided any relief.

“Though the prime minister announced Rs100 million for four affected tehsils, including Dubair, Kandia, Suo and Ranoli and Bankhad, a 10 kilometres road couldn’t be blacktopped through this meagre amount,” he added.

He said that he had talked to Maulana Assad, the federal minister for communications and he had told him that the prime minister would visit Kohistan districts soon.

“I also met the Jamaat-i-Islami chief Sirajul Haq and requested him to highlight the tragic death of four Kohistanis, who couldn’t be rescued in Dubair Khawar area,” Khan said.