Thesis display held at FJWU

Rawalpindi : Fatima Jinnah Women's University Department of Computer Arts hosted its annual degree show from September 5 to 9.

As many as 58 students presented their final projects, representing a variety of disciplines including graphic design, animation, textile design, game design, and video production.

Professor Dr. Bushra Yasmin of the Department of Economics of the reporting Faculty formally inaugurated the Degree Show on September 7, 2022.

The ceremony was attended by a large number of dignitaries, academics, and department heads, as well as business representatives from important animation studios like unicorn black.

The works on exhibition represented a wide range of original concepts put into practice employing a variety of inventive art media and techniques, including immersive technology projects, Augmented Art displays, VR storytelling, and textile Art displays. Many of the student projects are commercial and client-based, while others are a creative expression of artist's imagination.