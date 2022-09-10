Another 100 test positive for dengue fever in region

Rawalpindi : Confirmation of as many as 100 new patients of dengue fever from Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours has taken the total number of confirmed patients registered from the twin cities to 1199 in the morning on Friday while the sharp consistent increase in the number of confirmed cases hints that the situation may get much alarming in the coming days.

The influx of dengue fever patients here at the three teaching hospitals in town including Holy Family Hospital (HFH), Benazir Bhutto Hospital (BBH)and District Headquarters Hospital is becoming heavier with the passage of every day. On Friday, the number of admitted dengue fever patients to the three allied hospitals was recorded as 167 of which 86 patients had already been tested positive for the infection.

According to District Health Department Rawalpindi, one dengue fever patient was undergoing treatment in High Dependency Unit of HFH while 166 patients undergoing treatment at the hospitals were in stable condition. To date, the infection has claimed one life from the district.

Majority of dengue fever patients are being reported from Dhaman Syedan along Adyala Road, Chak Jalal Din along Girja Road and Dhamial.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Friday reveals that in the last 24 hours, as many as 57 new patients have been reported from Rawalpindi district taking tally to 734 while 43 individuals have tested positive for dengue fever from ICT taking the total number of patients tested positive for the infection to 465 on Friday. It is important that dengue fever has claimed one life so far from the federal capital.