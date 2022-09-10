Visitors continue to litter newly inaugurated Trail-7

Islamabad : The visitors are showing careless attitude due to which trash and litter can been seen at many locations of newly inaugurated Trail-7 that is considered a fine addition to scenic walking tracks in the federal capital.

According to the details, the local administration has set up check points at the walking tracks where the visitors have to show water bottles, juice packs and other food items. They have to produce wrappers and empty bottles on their return because they are not allowed to throw them in the forest area.

The Trail-7 inaugurated last month became bone of contention between the CDA and the climate change ministry. When Capital Development Authority (CDA) chairman Captain (r) Muhammad Usman Younis inaugurated Trail-7 the climate change ministry wrote a letter to the civic agency and claimed that the inauguration of the walking track ‘tantamount to committing contempt of court.’

The 5-km Trail-7 starts from Sector C-12 and culminates at Kanthla village. It attracted scores of trekkers and hikers who were anxious to explore new tracks in the Margalla hills. The civic authority had also revived Trail-1 and Trail-2 in the Margalla hills in the recent past for backpackers after completion of necessary restoration work including installation of maps, signboards and benches along the route.

Shahid Saleem, a hiker, said “Trail-7 is a good addition to the hiking trails but it is necessary to keep it clean and maintain its beauty. I got shocked when I saw wrappers and plastic bottles on track and even in the woods.” “We must show sense of responsibility and avoid throwing trash and litter in the forest area.