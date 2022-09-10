Criminal escapes from police custody after shoot-out

Islamabad : A criminal escaped from police custody, under commando-led tight security, when four bike-rides equipped with weapons intercepted the police van and opened firing at Ghauri Town and sped away from the scene after getting their aide free.

The alleged criminal identified as Farhan Khan alias Samba, involved in heinous offences, was arrested from Ghauri Town, Phase-4 and was under investigation when he disclosed that he along with his aides have kidnapped a girl and confined her in their hideout after gang rape.

A team was constituted of eight equipped police personnel under the command of Commando Inspector Mohammad Ashraf to raid the house and recover the girl from their custody.

When the raiding party reached in Phase-4 of Ghauri Town, four people in their twenties, equipped with kalashnikovs and pistols opened fire targeting the police van to get free the handcuffed gangster Samba, and took him out of the van and sped away towards Expressway on their bikes, leaving a motorcycle behind.

The cops who were also equipped with guns, jumped out of the police van to protect themselves and hid behind the van to save their lives, the police said.

The Koral police have registered a case (FIR No. 1631/22) against the attackers as well as the arrested suspect under sections 7 ATA/324/353/427/225-B/186 PPC and initiated their effort to arrest the suspects.

However, the Koral police have recovered a woman kidnapped on September 5, from the road near Gulberg and lodged FIR against the kidnappers under sections 365/376/34 PPC.

The top cops indicated that severe action would be taken against the command of the raiding party on his irresponsible behaviour and slackness in performing the duty. The police sources said that the inspector who was commanding the raiding part have been suspended on non-professional approach of the performance during the duty.