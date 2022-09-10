PMC restored employees resume duty

Islamabad : More than a year after their forced removal, over 30 former regular employees of the regulator for medical education and practice resumed their respective duties on the orders of the national health services ministry.

Those employees were told early last year to opt for a compulsory golden handshake scheme after the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) was replaced by the Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) through legislation.

Their restoration was notified on the orders of the prime minister after a special committee formed by him recommended it.

The panel led by Jawad Amin Khan considered the removal of those employees after the award of the golden handshake scheme without their consent.

National health services minister Qadir Patel congratulated them on restoration and said the development came in line with the policy of his party, the Pakistan People’s Party, which always advocated and worked for employment without discrimination. The restored employees thanked the prime minister, health minister and new PMC management for ensuring the award of rights to them and vowed to do their respective duties diligently last the past.