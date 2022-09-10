Nadra gears up to roll out e-payment platform

Islamabad : The integration of Nadra (National Database and Registration Authority) platform with 1Link network will usher in era of financial digital services through wide-spread Nadra e-Sahulat Network to achieve the goal of digital governance and economy.

Nadra Chairman Tariq Malik and CEO 1Link Najeeb Agrawalla signed an agreement today at Nadra Headquarters here.

Nadra, the largest government database organisation, and 1Link largest payment gateway officially collaborating together have entered into an agreement creating a strategic alliance to administer and evolve a strong robust e-Payment network in Pakistan through Nadra owned e-Sahulat franchise network.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman Tariq Malik said Nadra has been taking initiatives to enhance e-governance by empowering both public and private sector organizations through its wide range of digital services and expertise. He said Nadra e-Sahulat was one of the most advanced digital financial service delivery channels reaching the grassroots level across country.

Malik said, “We are enhancing state capacity to deliver digital public goods and move towards electronic financial transactions for transparency and accountability. This would enable financial inclusion as well.”

Giving the details about the partnership, Nadra chairman said, “Integrating Nadra platform with 1Link will enable aggregation of billers on both platforms enabling 17,000+ e-Sahulat outlets to perform fund transfer, cash-in/cash-out and Public to Government (P2G), Government to Public (G2P) and Public to Public payments (P2P) payments.

It will also enable citizens to implement national digital payment and financial inclusion objectives in the future. Cash in/Cash out is an opportunity for more than 40+ bank account holders to transfer/withdraw cash pan Pakistan using secure biometric verification.”

Introduction of 1Link services (1-Bill, Inter Bank Financial Transactions (IBFT)/Cash-In and Human ATM/Cash Out) on Nadra e-Sahulat (17,000+ outlets) will facilitate citizens across country to avail the services with ease.

With this partnership, 17000 e-Sahulat outlets of Nadra will double the capacity of more than 16,500 1Link ATM machines across the country through which citizens will be able to deposit and withdraw cash easily and conveniently. This digital financial facility of Nadra will revolutionise the financial payments system in Pakistan.