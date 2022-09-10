Robbers arrested

Islamabad : The Islamabad police have rounded up gangs of two burglars and recovered looted cash worth 10 million cash and valuables from their possession, a police public relations officer said.

He said that DIG Operations Sohail Zafar Chatha had ordered all zonal officers to curb the crime in their respective areas and arrest those involved in looting innocent people.

According to the details, a citizen submitted an application in PS Bhara Kahu on August 9 that he had gone to his native town on Muharram holidays, when he returned back to his residence in Islamabad, that the house locks were broken and gold ornaments and cash were missing.

Upon receiving the information, the police teams immediately responded to the crime scene, registered a case and started an investigation. On the instructions of SP City Tasawar Iqbal constituted teams under the supervision of ASP Bhara Kahu Rana Hussain Tahir consisting of SHO Bhara Kahu Tariq Rao, SHO Phulgaran Nasir Manzoor and other officials.

Police teams used the latest technology and human resources and succeeded to trace the case and arrested two burglars. Police also recovered Rs10 million and valuables from their possession.