NUST expands flood relief efforts

Islamabad: Having launched the emergency relief campaign in the flood-hit areas of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa in the last week of August, teams of volunteers from National University of Sciences & Technology (NUST) have now reached out to the calamity-stricken people in South Punjab, Balochistan and Sindh.
With the support of Pakistan Army, NUST has so far delivered relief goods, including dry ration, tents, etc, to over 2,500 households in and around Quetta, Sukkur, Naushahro Feroze, Badin, Sanghar, Dadu, Thatta, Dera Ghazi Khan, Risalpur and Nowshera.
Heavy rains and deluge have caused serious damage to life and property across the country. Joining the national efforts amidst this perilous crisis, NUST students, faculty, staff and alumni are vigorously taking part in this noble cause. NUST and Rawalpindi Medical University have also jointly set up a free medical camp in Risalpur.
