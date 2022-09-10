Pakistan face BD in SAFF Women’s C’ship today

KARACHI: Following a 0-3 defeat at the hands of India in their opener, Pakistan women football team will be looking to notch their first win when they face Bangladesh in their Group A second round show of the SAFF Women’s Championship at Dashrath Stadium in Kathmandu on Saturday (today).

Pakistan, led by Maria Khan, returned to international circuit after eight years when they played against India in their opener the other day.

Pakistan will need to show some spark on the field if they are to beat Bangladesh who will be very confident following their 3-0 win over Maldives.

In the other game of the day India will face Maldives.

Squad: Alina Ispahani, Anmol Hira, Atiqa Nasir, Ghazala Amir, Hajra Khan, Khadija Kazmi, Maliha Nasir, Malika-e-Noor (vice captain), Maria Khan (captain), Marvi Baig, Mishal Bhatti, Nadia Khan, Nisha Ashraf, Nizalia Siddiqui, Rameen Fareed, Roshnan Ali, Sahar Zaman, Sara Khan, Shani Shahida, Shanzay Nazir, Suha Hirani, Syeda Mahpara and Zulfia Nazir

Officials: Adeel Rizki (coach), Walid Khan (assistant coach), Ahsanullah Khan (goalkeeping coach).