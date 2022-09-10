Kohli fires World Cup warning

DUBAI: India’s Virat Kohli says he was “pleasantly surprised” to get his long-awaited century in the short format as he targets more runs in the upcoming Twenty20 World Cup.

Kohli on Thursday scored his 71st international ton – his first ever in a T20 for India – after a gap of 1,020 days to help India end the Asia Cup with a crushing win over Afghanistan in Dubai.

“This tournament was important for us,” Kohli said in an interview with skipper Rohit Sharma on India’s cricket board website. “We got an exposure of a knockout stage, of being under pressure but our goal is the World Cup in Australia and we are improving as a team. We will learn from the matches that didn’t go our way.”

“The way you all gave me space, I felt relaxed,” Kohli told Rohit. “I was excited and I had to play like this because we have the big World Cup coming and if I play well I can contribute more to the team.”