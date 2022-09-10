Inam urges authorities to ‘plan vigorously for Paris Olympics’

KARACHI: Pakistan’s premier wrestler Mohammad Inam has called upon the authorities, both state and federation, to craft a solid plan for the country’s top wrestlers so that they could press for 2024 Paris Olympics seats.

“After featuring in the Commonwealth Games and Islamic Games wrestlers have now returned to their respective local wrestling arenas. There is no plan seen for the Olympic qualifiers,” Inam told ‘The News’ in an interview.

“It will not help if we hold a couple of months camp before the World Championship to be held next year. The important thing is that we should start preparations for the qualifying rounds now as there is very little time at our disposal,” Inam said.

“We should feature in maximum ranking events before the qualifying rounds. By doing so we will boost our rankings and when draws are made for the qualifiers we may get some easy grapplers in the first few rounds.

If we have no world rankings then we will be drawn with the world’s top wrestlers in the beginning and there we will have no chance. So it’s important to make plans so that we could get rankings points and place ourselves in certain position to press for the Olympic seats,” he said.

Inam said that the state and federation should focus on the top eight wrestlers who featured in the two back-to-back games held in England and Turkey.

“It’s not a big thing if we just focus on eight top wrestlers and send them to Iran or Russia for training. If we send the lot to Iran for a three-month training before the first ranking event it will help a lot. And then we should set up a camp on foreign soil again before the second ranking event. If the authorities cannot do this and are unable to give extensive exposure to the top wrestlers I don’t think we will be in a position to qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics,” said Inam, two-time Commonwealth Games champion.

“The state has money and I don’t think it should have any difficulty in planning. Look, wrestlers also can help at times if there is any foreign tour arranged for them. I in the past too spent from my own pocket on my training but you know we cannot manage the whole training. There should be huge support from the state and corporate sector,” said Inam, who clinched bronze in the Asian qualifying round for Tokyo Olympics last year. He said that he had started training in Gujranwala. He added he is also coaching young wrestlers.

“Yes I am training in my own arena but it will not work as we need to set up a camp and resume our top training for qualifying rounds. Even the Asian Games are not far away,” said the grappler, who also has to his credit five world crowns in beach wrestling.

In the Paris Olympics a total of 288 wrestlers, 192 men and 96 women, will compete. The strength is the same as in Tokyo last year.

The qualifying time-frame is from September 16, 2023, to May 12, 2024. There will be three events which will serve as qualifiers for the Olympics starting with the World Championship which will be held from September 16-24 in Russia. The gold, silver and bronze medallists will make it to the Olympics.

The bronze medal fight losers will also engage in a further fight and its winner will also qualify. So four in each weight will make it to the 2024 Paris Games.

Then will come the Asian Qualifying round to be held from April 12-14, 2024, from which gold and silver medallists will book seats in the world’s most prestigious spectacle.

It will be followed by the world qualifying round to be conducted from May 9-12, 2024, and from there gold and silver medallists and the winner of the fight between bronze medallists will qualify.

The weights in which the qualifiers will be contested are 57kg, 65kg, 74kg, 86kg, 97kg and 125kg.