Win at Sharjah

The Sharjah cricket ground holds a special place in the collective memory of Pakistan’s cricket fans. It was at this venue where the legendary Javed Miandad hit a last-ball six to conquer India in the Austral-Asia Cup final. Thirty-six years later, 19-year-old Naseem Shah revived those memories when he hit two consecutive sixes in the last over to help Pakistan tame a rampaging Afghanistan side in a low-scoring Asia Cup thriller on Wednesday night. It seemed game over for Pakistan as they had slumped to 118-9 in 19 overs while chasing a victory target of 130. But the young Naseem, brimming with self-belief, made full use of two full tosses from Afghan pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi hoisting them over the boundary line to guide Pakistan into the Asia Cup final. The tailender’s heroics didn’t just put Pakistan in Sunday’s title clash, it also helped them avoid the embarrassment of suffering their first defeat in any format against Afghanistan.

Desperate to win the game in a bid to stay in contention for a place in the final, the Afghans gave Pakistan a lot of anxious moments especially in the second half of the high-voltage encounter. While the action was electrifying, an altercation between Afghan bowler Fareed Ahmed and Pakistan’s batsman Asif Ali left a bad taste in the mouth. Off the field, things were even worse as Afghanistan’s fans brawled in the stands following their team’s loss. The international cricket authorities need to take steps to ensure this is not repeated in future matches. While Afghanistan, together with India, have been knocked out of the tournament, Pakistan have set up a date with a resurgent Sri Lankan team in the final.

On paper, Pakistan appear to be favourites to win the Asia Cup but they cannot take anything for granted against Sri Lanka. The islanders have performed like a well-oiled unit in this tournament and are expected to give Pakistan a run for their money. While the likes of Naseem Shah and Mohammad Nawaz, the hero of Pakistan’s memorable triumph against India last Sunday, have lifted the team’s fortunes, a slump in the form of skipper Babar Azam is a big cause for concern. Babar has been the backbone of Pakistan’s batting line-up in recent times. He will need to be at his brilliant best on Sunday. A title-winning triumph in the Asia Cup will give Pakistan a big boost just weeks before the start of the T20 World Cup in Australia next month.