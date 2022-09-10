Feeding Pakistan

Inflation has taken a toll on people’s lives as even a simple task like grocery shopping now costs a major chunk of the monthly salary. The labour class suffers the most from the price hikes, and the foremost question on their minds has changed from ‘what do we eat in the evening?’ to ‘can we afford to eat or not?’ Many of them cannot even afford a plate of vegetables from the least expensive outlets. In 2021, it was reported that 43 per cent of Pakistanis were food insecure, this number has likely increased substantially since the recent floods. Already juggling multiple economic problems, food security is fast becoming the paramount issue of our times. Pakistan will struggle to feed its rapidly growing population over the coming years.
Maryam Nawaz Kayani
Islamabad
This refers to the letter, ‘Pensioners at risk’ by Azfar Shamim. I fully endorse the writer’s viewpoint. The...
This letter has reference to the news report ‘Truss to succeed Boris as UK PM’ . There is a lot in store for UK...
Karachi is going through a very alarming dengue outbreak, with cases rising every day and hospitals at the breaking...
The floods have added to the trials and tribulations of our nation, which was already teetering on the brink of...
Why is it that whenever anyone talks about drafting policies in our own national interest and independent of the...
The floods have not only taken many lives but also brought great damage to our country. Such are the times when...
Comments