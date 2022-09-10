Feeding Pakistan

Inflation has taken a toll on people’s lives as even a simple task like grocery shopping now costs a major chunk of the monthly salary. The labour class suffers the most from the price hikes, and the foremost question on their minds has changed from ‘what do we eat in the evening?’ to ‘can we afford to eat or not?’ Many of them cannot even afford a plate of vegetables from the least expensive outlets. In 2021, it was reported that 43 per cent of Pakistanis were food insecure, this number has likely increased substantially since the recent floods. Already juggling multiple economic problems, food security is fast becoming the paramount issue of our times. Pakistan will struggle to feed its rapidly growing population over the coming years.

Maryam Nawaz Kayani

Islamabad