Dignity in retirement

This refers to the letter, ‘Pensioners at risk’ (September 8, 2022) by Azfar Shamim. I fully endorse the writer’s viewpoint. The incumbent government should take this matter seriously and increase EOBI pensions.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is requested to prioritize this matter and increase the minimum pension of Rs.8500 to at least Rs.25000 per month. Our pensioners deserve a dignified retirement.

Engr Asim Nawab

Islamabad