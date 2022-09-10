Dignity in retirement

This refers to the letter, ‘Pensioners at risk’ (September 8, 2022) by Azfar Shamim. I fully endorse the writer’s viewpoint. The incumbent government should take this matter seriously and increase EOBI pensions.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is requested to prioritize this matter and increase the minimum pension of Rs.8500 to at least Rs.25000 per month. Our pensioners deserve a dignified retirement.
Engr Asim Nawab
Islamabad
Inflation has taken a toll on people’s lives as even a simple task like grocery shopping now costs a major chunk of...
This letter has reference to the news report ‘Truss to succeed Boris as UK PM’ . There is a lot in store for UK...
Karachi is going through a very alarming dengue outbreak, with cases rising every day and hospitals at the breaking...
The floods have added to the trials and tribulations of our nation, which was already teetering on the brink of...
Why is it that whenever anyone talks about drafting policies in our own national interest and independent of the...
The floods have not only taken many lives but also brought great damage to our country. Such are the times when...
Comments