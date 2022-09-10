This letter has reference to the news report ‘Truss to succeed Boris as UK PM’ (September 6, 2022). There is a lot in store for UK politics in the coming months as Liz Truss begins her term as PM.
In her childhood days, Truss used to participate not only in the protests against Margaret Thatcher, the leader of the same party that Truss is now heading, but also openly demonstrated against the monarchy. Truss takes over during a very tough period for the United Kingdom and it remains to be seen how she will deal with issues such as the Ukraine War, high energy prices and a growing backlash to immigration.
Anas A Khan
Edmonton, Canada
