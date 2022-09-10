Karachi is going through a very alarming dengue outbreak, with cases rising every day and hospitals at the breaking point. The spread of the virus has been driven by stagnant water from overflowing drains due to the recent monsoon rains.

These open-air cesspools serve as a breeding ground for mosquitos, the carriers of the deadly disease. The municipal authorities have to drain these killer pools immediately and fix all overflowing drains and sewage lines.

Abdul Sattar

Kolwah