Our losses

The floods have added to the trials and tribulations of our nation, which was already teetering on the brink of economic and political collapse. The authorities are struggling to provide the survivors with food, clothing, medicine and shelter, while our economy was given barely a moment to breathe via the IMF loan before being battered by the destruction of millions of acres of agricultural land. Many might have thought that inflation could get no worse, but the floods have proven otherwise and dashed any hopes of some relief from price hikes the people may have been harbouring.

In such difficult times, many people have donated medicine, clothes, food, tents and other essentials but the question arises: will all of this be able to compensate for the victims’ losses? Our politicians are not there to help the victims, and have left their responsibilities to the people.

Wania Azhar

Sargodha