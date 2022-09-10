Path to freedom

Why is it that whenever anyone talks about drafting policies in our own national interest and independent of the influence of the major superpowers, there is always some form of internal and external resistance driving us away from such an independent course? In the past, whenever we have dared to go against the wishes of the superpowers, they have either burdened us with sanctions or attempted to isolate us from the rest of the world.
Naturally we who fear financial struggle, find ourselves being almost completely under their sway. The powerful nations who have a say in global affairs are economically stable. Hence, if we want our country to flourish, we need to also work hard for attaining economic stability.
Hasnain Altaf
Karachi
