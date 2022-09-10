Staying afloat

The floods have not only taken many lives but also brought great damage to our country. Such are the times when leaders should understand that while politics will continue, the sufferings of the people will never be forgotten.
It is time we faced our hardships together and not let them sink our country any further into perdition. Addressing the needs of the flood victims has to be our top priority and, for their sake, all political battles must be put on hold.
Maryam Majeed
Lahore
Inflation has taken a toll on people’s lives as even a simple task like grocery shopping now costs a major chunk of...
This refers to the letter, ‘Pensioners at risk’ by Azfar Shamim. I fully endorse the writer’s viewpoint. The...
This letter has reference to the news report ‘Truss to succeed Boris as UK PM’ . There is a lot in store for UK...
Karachi is going through a very alarming dengue outbreak, with cases rising every day and hospitals at the breaking...
The floods have added to the trials and tribulations of our nation, which was already teetering on the brink of...
Why is it that whenever anyone talks about drafting policies in our own national interest and independent of the...
