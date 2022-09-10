Staying afloat

The floods have not only taken many lives but also brought great damage to our country. Such are the times when leaders should understand that while politics will continue, the sufferings of the people will never be forgotten.

It is time we faced our hardships together and not let them sink our country any further into perdition. Addressing the needs of the flood victims has to be our top priority and, for their sake, all political battles must be put on hold.

Maryam Majeed

Lahore