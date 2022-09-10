Are things better?

The creation of Pakistan has led to economic, social and religious security for Muslims. However, there was a lot of opposition towards the idea of Pakistan. Even after Partition, Pakistanis feared exploitation by India, the Pashtunistan issue, Baloch insurgency and the political dilemma between the eastern and western wings of Pakistan.

Our country was considered to be a weak nation, which would have to face various economic and political problems. Hence, it is important to remember the courage of our people while facing these challenges and we must acknowledge that our internal and external dynamics have changed drastically, for the better.

Muhammad Yousif

Larkana