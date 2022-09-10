Unruly bikers

Skardu is facing a growing number of bike accidents, creating an alarming issue for the region. The sale of bikes is at its peak and many of the customers are underage boys with no licence. On account of their inexperience and the recklessness of youth, many of these riders do not bother to wear helmets, drive over the speed limit and ignore other road safety regulations such as the prohibition on pillion-riding. The rule-breaking is at such a large scale that the traffic police are too few to stop it.

There is a need to boost the number of traffic police to keep up with the violators and make wider use of surveillance cameras so that lawbreakers can be identified and charged. Furthermore, it would be advisable to start a public awareness campaign about the dangers of underage and unlicensed bike riding, emergency numbers should be circulated among the public, who should be encouraged to report offenders to the police. The senior officers instead of sitting in offices should also come out to see the issue in the field and not leave the hard work to their subordinates.

Shakir H Shamim

Skardu