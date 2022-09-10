Cops and robbers

The police force is given the authority and responsibility to root out criminal elements but sometimes it shows sheer negligence while handling sensitive criminal matters. As victims desire to get justice at the earliest, it is the duty of the police to fulfil this wish.
However, as the police are often pressured by the influential people of society, there is a heavy toll on law and order. It is high time the government monitors the police force so that the criminal system can operate smoothly.
Asad Aziz
Naushehra
Inflation has taken a toll on people’s lives as even a simple task like grocery shopping now costs a major chunk of...
This refers to the letter, ‘Pensioners at risk’ by Azfar Shamim. I fully endorse the writer’s viewpoint. The...
This letter has reference to the news report ‘Truss to succeed Boris as UK PM’ . There is a lot in store for UK...
Karachi is going through a very alarming dengue outbreak, with cases rising every day and hospitals at the breaking...
The floods have added to the trials and tribulations of our nation, which was already teetering on the brink of...
Why is it that whenever anyone talks about drafting policies in our own national interest and independent of the...
Comments