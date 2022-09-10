Cops and robbers

The police force is given the authority and responsibility to root out criminal elements but sometimes it shows sheer negligence while handling sensitive criminal matters. As victims desire to get justice at the earliest, it is the duty of the police to fulfil this wish.

However, as the police are often pressured by the influential people of society, there is a heavy toll on law and order. It is high time the government monitors the police force so that the criminal system can operate smoothly.

Asad Aziz

Naushehra