Ufone 4G launches weather service

KARACHI: Ufone 4G has launched a weather update service ‘WeatherWalay’ to facilitate customers, especially with regard to monsoon seasons and flood related news, a statement said on Friday.

According to the company, it introduced the service as an interactive voice response, where customers could call at 3392 and obtain weather details and any changes in it over periods of 24 hours, 72 hours, and a week also within the city and other parts of the country.

Ufone 4G is offering the service free of cost until September 30 to promote the service and assist the customers, helping ensure safe commutes. The service is currently available on call, with aims to be expanded for subscription through SMS and USSD (Unstructured Supplementary Service Data).

Speaking on the launch, WeatherWalay CEO Junaid Yamin, said, “We believe that positive outcomes for the climate change journey can only be expected if all stakeholders, including the private sector, join hands to deliver meaningful outcomes for the country.”

He was of the view that the telecom sector could play a significant role in creating awareness about the climate change.